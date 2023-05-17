AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in AECOM by 467.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.