AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $73,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

