Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.70 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
