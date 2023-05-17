Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.70 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $2,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,572,000 after buying an additional 190,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,793,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.