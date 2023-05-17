AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Dividend of $5.00

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

AGCO Stock Down 3.1 %

AGCO opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $690,203 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Covington Capital Management grew its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AGCO by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

