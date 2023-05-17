Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.00

Shares of Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.15). Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.15), with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

Aggregated Micro Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92. The firm has a market cap of £64.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aggregated Micro Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggregated Micro Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.