Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Financial Survey

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 6.51% 25.07% 11.75% ECARX N/A -54.84% -26.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $191.73 million 10.23 $6.48 million $0.41 189.73 ECARX $3.56 billion 0.05 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agilysys and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 4 0 3.00 ECARX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys currently has a consensus price target of $91.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than ECARX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Agilysys has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats ECARX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming industry for both corporate and tribal, hotels resort and cruise, foodservice management, and the restaurant, university, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About ECARX

(Get Rating)

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.