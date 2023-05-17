Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
