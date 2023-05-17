Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.