Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

APD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,702. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

