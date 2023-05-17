Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €27.20 ($29.57) and last traded at €26.95 ($29.29). 615,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.85 ($29.18).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aixtron Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.45 and its 200-day moving average is €28.26.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

