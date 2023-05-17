Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Albemarle by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 177,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.42. 231,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,688. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.23.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

