AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 643,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 2.1 %

AB stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 193,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $10,761,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

