Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 4790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

