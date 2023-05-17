Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,327 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.81. 11,529,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,896,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

