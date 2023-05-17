Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 195,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 146,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Down 4.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Summit Energy Partners
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
