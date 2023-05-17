Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,535,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,219,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Altice USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

