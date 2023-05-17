Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.09 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

