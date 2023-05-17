Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66. 121,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,151,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

AMPS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $11,025,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 657,665 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

