Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACHHY opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

