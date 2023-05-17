AM Squared Ltd Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. 828,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

