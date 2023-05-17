AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,700 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 427.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.