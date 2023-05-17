AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 20,000 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.9 %

LBTYA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 818,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.