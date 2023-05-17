AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 40,347 Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. AM Squared Ltd owned 0.08% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 3,957.1% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 82,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $3,070,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 628,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 32,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE NSTB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.