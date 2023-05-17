AM Squared Ltd Makes New $427,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.9 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $22.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,178. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.10, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

