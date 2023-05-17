AM Squared Ltd Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,635 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. 932,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,910. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

