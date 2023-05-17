AM Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,300 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Snap Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snap

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 18,498,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,914,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,732 shares of company stock worth $4,498,070 in the last ninety days.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.