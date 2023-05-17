AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,948. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

