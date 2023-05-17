AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $688,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

FSNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,707. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

