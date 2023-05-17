AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,427,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000. GrafTech International accounts for about 4.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Price Performance
EAF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 313,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.27.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th.
GrafTech International Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.
See Also
