Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.24. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 425,302 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
