Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.24. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 425,302 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 135,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,514,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,765,711.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,641,779 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,340 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

