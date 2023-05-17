AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $541.02

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $541.02 and traded as low as $495.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

AMEN Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $555.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.91.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Further Reading

