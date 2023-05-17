American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 881.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American Electric Power by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 114,906 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

