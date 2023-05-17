American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,864,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Stock Performance

HIPH stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. American Premium Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get American Premium Mining alerts:

About American Premium Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

American Premium Water Corp. engages in the production of cannabidiol (CBD) infused water and other consumer products. It also focuses on nanotechnology research that enables the body to absorb higher percentages of CBD molecules. The company was founded by Culbreth Alfred on February 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Playa Vista, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.