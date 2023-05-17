Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.45. 25,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,308. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.