Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $90,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 1.6 %

Amgen stock opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.14 and a 200 day moving average of $254.98.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

