AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $173,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.