Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 990,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company has a market cap of $631.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. StockNews.com raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

