Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL):

5/16/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00.

5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $100.00.

5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00.

5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $88.00.

5/4/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/28/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

RCL stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,591. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

