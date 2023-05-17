Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL):
- 5/16/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $100.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $88.00.
- 5/4/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 4/28/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
RCL stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,591. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $80.08.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
