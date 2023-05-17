Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $8.54

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

PLTR stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,513 shares of company stock worth $801,494 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

