Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $9.93

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,732 shares of company stock worth $4,498,070 over the last three months.
Snap stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
