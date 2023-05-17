AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

AnalytixInsight Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About AnalytixInsight

(Get Rating)

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.