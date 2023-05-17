Analyzing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -54.42% -48.07% AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Archer Aviation has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Archer Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$317.30 million ($1.32) -1.97 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Archer Aviation and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 211.54%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.41%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Archer Aviation.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

