ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 176,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 82,617 shares.The stock last traded at $40.11 and had previously closed at $41.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

