Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 465,700 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Annovis Bio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANVS opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annovis Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Annovis Bio by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

