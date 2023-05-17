Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 465,700 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Annovis Bio Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ANVS opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
