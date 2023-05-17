Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 88,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,374. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.52). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

