Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 88,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,374. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on HOUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.