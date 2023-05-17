Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $426,553.46 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $426,553.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

