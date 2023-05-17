Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.01 Per Share

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Aquila European Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

AERS traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.62 ($1.09). 15,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.05. Aquila European Renewables has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.14).

