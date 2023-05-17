Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $227.40 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004325 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.1931038 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $221,004,569.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.