ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.78

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.78 and traded as high as C$17.29. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$17.27, with a volume of 1,921,550 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

