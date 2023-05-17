Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 3,817,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

