Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $78.11 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.11 million and approximately $813,216.72 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

